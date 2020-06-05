Watch for Northern Trust to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.03% Yesterday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $72.04 to a high of $73.93. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $73.27 on volume of 159,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Northern Trust share prices have been bracketed by a low of $60.67 and a high of $110.48 and are now at $72.32, 19% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Northern Trust and will alert subscribers who have NTRS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.