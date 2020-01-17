Watch for Northern Trust to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.30% Yesterday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $108.30 to a high of $109.21. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $108.95 on volume of 653,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Northern Trust share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $110.48 and a 52-week low of $83.95 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $108.85 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

