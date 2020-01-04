Watch for Nike Inc -Cl B to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.98% Yesterday

Nike Inc -Cl B (NYSE:NKE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $78.53 to a high of $81.12. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $79.51 on volume of 4.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nike Inc -Cl B have traded between a low of $60.00 and a high of $105.62 and are now at $79.92, which is 33% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Nike Inc -Cl B. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Nike Inc -Cl B in search of a potential trend change.