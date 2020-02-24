Watch for Nike Inc -Cl B to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.58% Yesterday

Nike Inc -Cl B (NYSE:NKE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $95.25 to a high of $96.93. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $99.63 on volume of 3.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Nike Inc -Cl B has traded in a range of $77.07 to $105.62 and is now at $96.42, 25% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

