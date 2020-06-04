Watch for Nike Inc -Cl B to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 6.58% Yesterday

Nike Inc -Cl B (NYSE:NKE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $81.21 to a high of $83.11. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $81.60 on volume of 4.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Nike Inc -Cl B. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Nike Inc -Cl B in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nike Inc -Cl B have traded between a low of $60.00 and a high of $105.62 and are now at $83.55, which is 39% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% lower and 2.45% lower over the past week, respectively.