Watch for News Corp-Cl A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.81% Yesterday

News Corp-Cl A (NASDAQ:NWSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.11 to a high of $14.31. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $13.97 on volume of 556,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, News Corp-Cl A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.22 and a high of $15.07 and are now at $14.34, 28% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.