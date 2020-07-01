Watch for News Corp-Cl A to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.11% Yesterday

News Corp-Cl A (NASDAQ:NWSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.29 to a high of $14.41. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $14.39 on volume of 341,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of News Corp-Cl A on December 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $13.91. Since that recommendation, shares of News Corp-Cl A have risen 3.3%. We continue to monitor NWSA for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of News Corp-Cl A have traded between a low of $11.22 and a high of $14.66 and are now at $14.51, which is 29% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.