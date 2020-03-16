Watch for Newmont Mining to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.46% Yesterday

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.00 to a high of $38.06. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $39.39 on volume of 4.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Newmont Mining share prices have been bracketed by a low of $29.77 and a high of $52.49 and are now at $37.74, 27% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.

