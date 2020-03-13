Watch for Nevro Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.61% Yesterday

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $94.29 to a high of $104.97. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $95.03 on volume of 556,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Nevro Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Nevro Corp in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nevro Corp have traded between a low of $43.11 and a high of $145.56 and are now at $94.56, which is 119% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 1.1%.