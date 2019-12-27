Watch for Netflix Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.67% Yesterday

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $326.70 to a high of $333.82. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $331.02 on volume of 867,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Netflix Inc has traded in a range of $231.23 to $385.99 and is now at $327.08, 41% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

