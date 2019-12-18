Watch for Neogenomics Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.62% Yesterday

Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.81 to a high of $27.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $27.22 on volume of 385,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Neogenomics Inc have traded between a low of $11.05 and a high of $27.75 and are now at $27.64, which is 150% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.0%.

