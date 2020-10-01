Watch for Nektar Therapeut to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 11.42% Yesterday

Nektar Therapeut (NASDAQ:NKTR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.50 to a high of $24.36. Yesterday, the shares gained 11.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $21.95 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nektar Therapeut have traded between a low of $15.64 and a high of $47.11 and are now at $24.05, which is 54% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nektar Therapeut and will alert subscribers who have NKTR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.