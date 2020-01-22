Watch for Navient Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 9.27% Yesterday

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.10 to a high of $15.34. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $13.94 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Navient Corp have traded between a low of $10.68 and a high of $15.67 and are now at $15.11, which is 41% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

