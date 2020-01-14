MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Watch for Murphy Oil Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.56% Yesterday

Written on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 12:58pm
By James Quinn

Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.28 to a high of $27.82. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $27.48 on volume of 453,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Murphy Oil Corp has traded in a range of $17.04 to $31.13 and is now at $27.52, 62% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Murphy Oil Corp on November 1st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.64. Since that recommendation, shares of Murphy Oil Corp have risen 26.2%. We continue to monitor MUR for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: rebounders murphy oil corp

Ticker(s): MUR

Contact James Quinn

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.