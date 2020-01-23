Watch for M&T Bank Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 4.06% Yesterday

M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $158.41 to a high of $164.90. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $164.72 on volume of 617,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in M&T Bank Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of M&T Bank Corp in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of M&T Bank Corp have traded between a low of $141.50 and a high of $176.11 and are now at $164.55, which is 16% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.