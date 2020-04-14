Watch for Msci Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.04% Yesterday

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $313.58 to a high of $323.44. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $313.26 on volume of 84,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Msci Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $335.43 and a 52-week low of $173.00 and are now trading 83% above that low price at $315.84 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Msci Inc and will alert subscribers who have MSCI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.