Watch for Mosaic Co/The to Potentially Rebound After Falling 8.23% Yesterday

Written on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 1:01pm
By Shiri Gupta

Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.62 to a high of $11.27. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.79 on volume of 2.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Mosaic Co/The has traded in a range of $6.50 to $25.70 and is now at $10.93, 68% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.78% lower and 5.67% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mosaic Co/The and will alert subscribers who have MOS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

