Watch for Mosaic Co/The to Potentially Rebound After Falling 8.23% Yesterday

Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.62 to a high of $11.27. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.79 on volume of 2.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Mosaic Co/The has traded in a range of $6.50 to $25.70 and is now at $10.93, 68% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.7%.