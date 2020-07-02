Watch for Mosaic Co/The to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.11% Yesterday

Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.00 to a high of $20.60. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $20.23 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Mosaic Co/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.91 and a 52-week low of $17.36 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $20.10 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.59% lower and 0.94% higher over the past week, respectively.

