Watch for Morgan Stanley to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.82% Yesterday

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $52.94 to a high of $53.11. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $54.10 on volume of 4.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Morgan Stanley share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $57.57 and a 52-week low of $38.76 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $53.01 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Morgan Stanley on October 17th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $44.32. Since that recommendation, shares of Morgan Stanley have risen 23.1%. We continue to monitor MS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.