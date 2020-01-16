Watch for Morgan Stanley to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 7.12% Yesterday

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.00 to a high of $56.87. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $53.25 on volume of 16.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Morgan Stanley have traded between a low of $38.76 and a high of $56.87 and are now at $56.67, which is 46% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% higher and 0.75% higher over the past week, respectively.

