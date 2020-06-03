Watch for Moody'S Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.69% Yesterday

Moody'S Corp (:MCO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $234.53 to a high of $244.31. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $248.78 on volume of 713,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Moody'S Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $167.78 and a high of $287.25 and are now at $252.61, 51% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

