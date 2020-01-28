Watch for Moody'S Corp to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.59% Yesterday

Moody'S Corp (:MCO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $255.61 to a high of $259.41. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $258.89 on volume of 238,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Moody'S Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $259.41 and a 52-week low of $154.60 and are now trading 68% above that low price at $259.18 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

