Watch for Monster Beverage to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.48% Yesterday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.11 to a high of $61.89. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $61.35 on volume of 391,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Monster Beverage has traded in a range of $50.06 to $70.45 and is now at $62.53, 25% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

