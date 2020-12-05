Watch for Monolithic Power to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.14% Yesterday

Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $211.05 to a high of $218.27. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $211.81 on volume of 120,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Monolithic Power have traded between a low of $114.84 and a high of $218.27 and are now at $217.12, which is 89% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.7%.

