Watch for Mondelez Inter-A to Potentially Rebound After Falling 5.92% Yesterday

Mondelez Inter-A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.74 to a high of $46.88. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $46.57 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Mondelez Inter-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $59.96 and the current low of $44.74 and are currently at $47.04 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.