Watch for Mondelez Inter-A to Potentially Rebound After Falling 4.43% Yesterday

Mondelez Inter-A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $52.06 to a high of $52.97. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $52.78 on volume of 3.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Mondelez Inter-A has traded in a range of $41.19 to $59.96 and is now at $51.26, 24% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.