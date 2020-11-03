Watch for Molson Coors-B to Potentially Rebound After Falling 5.01% Yesterday

Molson Coors-B (NYSE:TAP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.18 to a high of $43.22. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $41.70 on volume of 797,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Molson Coors-Bhas traded in a range of $41.18 to $64.32 and are now at $41.69. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.38% lower and 0.87% lower over the past week, respectively.