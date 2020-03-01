Watch for Molson Coors-B to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.27% Yesterday

Molson Coors-B (NYSE:TAP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $52.72 to a high of $53.47. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $53.28 on volume of 517,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Molson Coors-B has traded in a range of $49.82 to $67.24 and is now at $52.83, 6% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

