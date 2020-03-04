Watch for Molson Coors-B to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.13% Yesterday

Molson Coors-B (NYSE:TAP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $39.78 to a high of $41.54. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $40.70 on volume of 653,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Molson Coors-B on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $52.79. Since that call, shares of Molson Coors-B have fallen 24.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Molson Coors-B has traded in a range of $34.01 to $64.32 and is now at $40.27, 18% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.