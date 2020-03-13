Watch for Molina Healthcar to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.51% Yesterday

Molina Healthcar (NYSE:MOH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $130.70 to a high of $140.98. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $139.36 on volume of 476,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Molina Healthcar share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $159.00 and a 52-week low of $106.53 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $132.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

