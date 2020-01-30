Watch for Mirati Therapeut to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.33% Yesterday

Mirati Therapeut (NASDAQ:MRTX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $83.46 to a high of $87.83. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $86.18 on volume of 179,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mirati Therapeut have traded between a low of $35.73 and a high of $129.57 and are now at $84.66, which is 137% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

