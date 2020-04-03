Watch for Mid-America Apar to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.80% Yesterday

Mid-America Apar (NYSE:MAA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $139.49 to a high of $143.22. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $139.42 on volume of 318,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Mid-America Apar. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Mid-America Apar in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Mid-America Apar share prices have been bracketed by a low of $102.87 and a high of $148.88 and are now at $142.52, 39% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.