Watch for Microsoft Corp to Potentially Rebound After Falling 5.36% Yesterday

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $137.49 to a high of $149.34. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $138.58 on volume of 30.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Microsoft Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $190.70 and a 52-week low of $102.77 and are now trading 43% above that low price at $146.50 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

