Watch for Michaels Cos Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.54% Yesterday

Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.94 to a high of $6.25. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $6.03 on volume of 734,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Michaels Cos Inchas traded in a range of $5.94 to $25.57 and are now at $6.08. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Michaels Cos Inc on November 14th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $8.75. Since that call, shares of Michaels Cos Inc have fallen 29.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.