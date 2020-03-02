Watch for M/I Homes Inc to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.22% Yesterday

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.92 to a high of $44.56. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $44.39 on volume of 60,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

M/I Homes Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.02 and a 52-week low of $24.06 and are now trading 82% above that low price at $43.85 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.