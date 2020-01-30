Watch for Mettler-Toledo to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.91% Yesterday

Mettler-Toledo (NYSE:MTD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $783.15 to a high of $794.36. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $790.69 on volume of 62,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Mettler-Toledo. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Mettler-Toledo in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Mettler-Toledo share prices have been bracketed by a low of $606.14 and a high of $873.51 and are now at $770.77, 27% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.