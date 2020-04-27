Watch for Metlife Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.82% Yesterday

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.48 to a high of $33.65. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $33.56 on volume of 2.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Metlife Inc has traded in a range of $22.85 to $53.28 and is now at $34.21, 50% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.2%.

