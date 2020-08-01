Watch for Metlife Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.93% Yesterday

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $51.44 to a high of $51.55. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $51.45 on volume of 2.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Metlife Inc have traded between a low of $41.41 and a high of $51.62 and are now at $52.39, which is 27% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% higher and 0.58% higher over the past week, respectively.

