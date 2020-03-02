Watch for Meridian Biosci to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.05% Yesterday

Meridian Biosci (NASDAQ:VIVO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.51 to a high of $9.95. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $9.59 on volume of 120,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Meridian Biosci has traded in a range of $7.64 to $17.71 and is now at $9.54, 25% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.0% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

