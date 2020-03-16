Watch for Merck & Co to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.35% Yesterday

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $67.12 to a high of $74.45. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $72.26 on volume of 4.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Merck & Cohas traded in a range of $67.12 to $92.64 and are now at $74.18. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.07% lower and 1.5% lower over the past week, respectively.