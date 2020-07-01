Watch for Merck & Co to Potentially Rebound After Falling 2.24% Yesterday

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $90.24 to a high of $91.12. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $90.51 on volume of 4.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Merck & Co on November 26th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $86.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Merck & Co have risen 5.7%. We continue to monitor MRK for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Merck & Co has traded in a range of $72.05 to $92.64 and is now at $89.43, 24% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.