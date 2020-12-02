Watch for Merck & Co to Potentially Rebound After Falling 1.98% Yesterday

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $84.60 to a high of $85.23. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $84.83 on volume of 5.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Merck & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $92.64 and a 52-week low of $72.23 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $84.05 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% higher and 0.1% lower over the past week, respectively.