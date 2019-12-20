Watch for Merck & Co to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.64% Yesterday

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $90.92 to a high of $92.64. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $90.00 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Merck & Co have traded between a low of $70.89 and a high of $92.64 and are now at $91.47, which is 29% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Merck & Co on November 26th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $86.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Merck & Co have risen 3.8%. We continue to monitor MRK for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.