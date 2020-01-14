Watch for Medifast Inc to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 3.33% Yesterday

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $113.90 to a high of $116.47. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $113.56 on volume of 51,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Medifast Inc on November 20th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $85.73. Since that recommendation, shares of Medifast Inc have risen 31.4%. We continue to monitor MED for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Medifast Inc have traded between a low of $66.50 and a high of $159.41 and are now at $116.38, which is 75% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% lower and 0.02% higher over the past week, respectively.