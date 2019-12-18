Watch for Mcdermott Intl to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 6.44% Yesterday

Mcdermott Intl (NYSE:MDR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $0.79 to a high of $0.85. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $0.83 on volume of 3.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mcdermott Intl have traded between a low of $0.53 and a high of $10.99 and are now at $0.83, which is 58% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 2%.

