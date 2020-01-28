Watch for Mccormick-N/V to Potentially Rebound After Falling 3.24% Yesterday

Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $163.60 to a high of $167.21. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $170.71 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Mccormick-N/V share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $174.58 and a 52-week low of $119.72 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $168.45 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

