Watch for Mccormick-N/V to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 1.20% Yesterday

Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $165.76 to a high of $168.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $166.67 on volume of 115,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Mccormick-N/V has traded in a range of $112.23 to $174.58 and is now at $166.83, 49% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.