Watch for Maxim Integrated to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.25% Yesterday

Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $52.18 to a high of $52.84. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $52.65 on volume of 845,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Maxim Integrated has traded in a range of $41.93 to $65.73 and is now at $53.43, 27% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Maxim Integrated and will alert subscribers who have MXIM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.