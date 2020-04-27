Watch for Maxim Integrated to Potentially Pullback After Gaining 2.20% Yesterday

Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $53.71 to a high of $54.05. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $53.79 on volume of 2.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Maxim Integrated have traded between a low of $41.93 and a high of $65.73 and are now at $54.98, which is 31% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

